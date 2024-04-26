The Smashing Pumpkins Reveal New Guitarist

(The Oriel Company) At the top of the year, two-time GRAMMY Award-winning iconic rock band The Smashing Pumpkins hosted an open audition for an additional guitarist to join them on the road. This unprecedented move practically broke the internet, igniting a flurry of media activity and audience anticipation. Following a simple social media post, 10,000-plus applicants submitted applications for consideration to join the band on tour. Frontman Billy Corgan reviewed the submissions and whittled down the pool of entrants who proceeded to audition in-person for the touring guitarist spot in-person last month in Los Angeles.

Now, The Smashing Pumpkins officially welcome highly-skilled veteran instrumentalist Kiki Wong as their additional touring guitarist. Kiki joins the band's tour lineup along with mainstays Jack Bates (bass) and Katie Cole (guitar, keys, vocals).

"Reviewing the work of these incredible musicians was a herculean, albeit worthy effort," said Corgan. "First off, I really want to thank everyone who submitted materials for consideration. It wasn't an easy decision with how much great guitar playing we were lucky enough to hear and see over the past few months. I was a fan of Kiki's before she submitted her name to be considered - and it's great that someone of her acumen will be part of our touring family. I can't wait to hit the road with Kiki as part of our mad circus. It's definitely an exciting moment for The Smashing Pumpkins to be this busy with touring in 2024. We'll see you all this summer!

Kiki Wong hails from Los Angeles, California. Moreover, she has been a musician almost all her life and has performed with Taylor Swift, Usher, Bret Michaels, and more along with notable rock bands including Nylon Pink, Hellfire Heart, and currently, Vigil of War. A lifelong fan of The Smashing Pumpkins, the stars have most definitely aligned for Kiki.

"It's been an absolute wild ride, but I am beyond honored and humbled to be chosen to perform alongside some of rock's greatest and most influential musicians of all time," said Wong. "I never thought little ole 15-year-old me playing metal guitar in my bedroom would amount to this moment. It goes to show hard work and perseverance truly pays off if you're willing to push through the tough stuff, so never lose hope out there. I am so grateful for this opportunity and can't wait to share the stage with The legendary Smashing Pumpkins!"

In addition to a combination of arena and headliner festival dates in Europe and North American stadium performances with Green Day, as part of The Saviors Tour, the band recently added additional solo arena bookings that span July through September. This new run of dates kicks off on July 31 in Muskoka, Ontario at Kee to Bala, rolls through markets such as Kansas City, Cedar Rapids, St. Louis, and concludes on September 27 in Las Vegas, NV at Fountainbleu. Plus, they will close out Osheaga Festival as one of the headlining acts in Montreal, QC on August 3.

2024 EUROPEAN TOUR DATES:

6/7 - Birmingham, UK - Utilita Arena

6/8 - London, UK - The O2

6/10 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena

6/12 - Glasgow, Scotland - Hydro

6/13 - Manchester, UK - Co-Op Live

6/14 - Cardiff, UK - Cardiff Castle

6/16 - Paris, France - Accor Arena

6/19 - Moenschenglabach, Germany - Sparkassenpark (outdoor)

6/21 - Hannover, Germany - ZAG Arena

6/22 - Berlin, Germany - Wuhlheide

6/24 - Vienna, Austria - Stadthalle

6/26 - Zagreb, Croatia - Inmusic Festival

6/28 - Luxembourg - Luxexpo

6/29 - Rotterdam, Netherlands - Ahoy

6/30 - Antwerp, Belgium - Live is Live

7/2 - Gilwice, Poland - PreZero Arena Gilwice

7/4 - Prague, Czech Republic - 02 Universum

7/6 - Lucca, Italy - Lucca Festival

7/10 - Madrid, Spain - Mad Cool

7/11 - Lisbon, Portugal - Nos Alive

7/13 - Barcelona, Spain - Cruilla Festival

7/16 - Athens, Greece - OAKA Indoor Arena

