Linkin Park Top Hard Rock And Vinyl Albums Charts With Papercuts

(Warner Records) Toppling multiple charts this week, LINKIN PARK's first-ever career-spanning greatest hits album, Papercuts (Singles Collection 2000-2023), bows at #1 on both the Billboard Top Hard Rock Albums Chart and the Top Vinyl Albums Chart in addition to debuting at #2 on the Top Album Sales Chart and in the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 at #6.

Moving over 44K in total album consumption, it marks the band's 8th #1 on the Top Hard Rock Albums Chart as well as their 11th Top 10 entry on the Billboard 200. The album is also a massive hit around the world, landing in the Top 10 of charts in Japan, the U.K., Germany, France, Australia, New Zealand, & Canada, just to name a few.

Back in 2006, the band took a break from recording their pivotal third album Minutes To Midnight and descended upon Japan for an unforgettable headline tour. During this jaunt, they played the bracingly heavy fan favorite "QWERTY" for the first time in concert. This particular recording stands out as its third-ever performance. Teeming with aggression and energy, it captures LINKIN PARK firing on all cylinders at their most incendiary, impenetrable, and impressive on stage.

Speaking to the excitement around Papercuts, the never-before-released track "Friendly Fire" just soared to #1 on the Rock Radio Chart following its #1 peak at the Alternative Radio Chart-the band's 13th number one at the format. "Friendly Fire" has gathered over 20 million streams and counting as well as 7 million YouTube views on the music video.

LINKIN PARK's Mike Shinoda and Brad Delson also sat down with Revolver for an in-depth cover story. The outlet praised how, "With the release of Papercuts (Singles Collection: 2000-2023), the band's first proper greatest-hits collection, a fuller picture of Linkin Park's sonic evolution becomes crystal clear," going on to hail "QWERTY" as "an all-out war of chromatic, moto-metal bombast and mean-rapped braggadocio unlike anything in the Linkin Park archive."

Linkin Park were inspired to thoughtfully curate Papercuts by their fans' passionate reception of the 20th Anniversary Editions of Hybrid Theory in 2020 and Meteora last year, with both albums topping Billboard's Top Hard Rock Albums Chart, Top Rock Albums Chart, Top Catalog Albums Chart, and Top Vinyl Albums Chart, and earning Top 10 debuts on the Billboard 200. That enthusiasm led to this comprehensive retrospective of the band's journey so far in the span of one epic album, Papercuts, out now.

