Watch Motley Crue's 'Dogs Of War' Video

Motley Crue have premiered a music video for their brand new single "Dogs Of War", which marks the first released under the band's deal with Big Machine Records.

The song reunites the group with "Dr. Feelgood" producer Bob Rock and is the first track to feature new lead guitarist John 5, who replaced founding member Mick Mars.

Bassist Nikki Sixx had this to say about the first new music released by the group since 2019, "It's always great getting back in the studio with the guys in the band. We know you're gonna like this one."

Rock added, : "Working with the band on the new song was the easiest session I have ever had with them... The Crue is the best they have ever been! And they have plenty of new stuff in store."

Frontman Vince Neil told Billboard, "There'll definitely be new music out next year, for sure, because we recorded a couple of other songs, too. Maybe we'll release one of those by the end of the year, but I can't say. But we want to keep putting out new music - not, maybe, an album but a few songs here, a few songs there, and that's good."

