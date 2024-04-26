Richie Sambora Returns With 'I Pray', The First Of Four New Songs

(Fran DeFeo PR) Former Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora has shared "I Pray," which is the first of four brand-new tracks to be released weekly through May on all digital platforms.

Produced with Sambora's longtime collaborator, GRAMMY Award-winning producer Bob Rock (Bon Jovi, Metallica), "I Pray" will be followed next month by "Livin' Alone" (May 3), "Songs That Wrote My Life" (May 10), and "Believe (In Miracles)" (May 17).

Richie Sambora said, "I'm at that point in my life where I am truly happy and a big part of that joy comes from writing songs and making music. There's a tremendous freedom with these songs because I don't have to think about charting #1 or what's happening on the radio but I still put the same craftsmanship, care and love into it as I did with 'Slippery When Wet' or 'New Jersey' and I hope they bring a similar happiness to those that choose to listen and push play on streaming services."

Sambora can currently be seen in "Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story," a four-part, all-access docuseries chronicling the life and times of one of the most iconic and recognizable bands in the world, premiering tomorrow in its entirety exclusively via Hulu in the United States and on Disney+ around the world. A four-decade rock 'n' roll odyssey, the series follows the group's extraordinary history through 40 years of personal videos, unreleased early demos, original lyrics, and never-before-seen photos that chronicle their remarkable journey from Jersey Shore clubs to the biggest stages on the planet.

