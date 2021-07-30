Oak Ridge Boys Replacing Alan Jackson At Grand Ole Prix Show

The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix and the Grand Ole Opry have announced that The Oak Ridge Boys will be taking over headline duties from Alan Jackson at the Grand Ole Prix show on Sunday night following the race.

The legendary group will be celebrating their 10th Anniversary as members of the Opry next weekend. Alan Jackson is unable to perform due to tour-related travel logistics, according to the announcement.

"We are honored and, to be quite honest, very excited about performing in Nashville after the GRAND PRIX," said The Oak Ridge Boys' Joe Bonsall. "Thank you Grand Ole Opry for inviting us to take part in this historical event. Let's go racing, Nashville!"

The Nashville-based Opry has rarely in its history taken its iconic show outside its home venue and is proud to include The Oak Ridge Boys in such a special night. Danielle Bradbery, Callista Clark, Riley Green, and Justin Moore are also scheduled to perform.

The Opry show at the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix will close out the three-day festival, where fans and attendees will get a chance to experience the true heart of Nashville, as the Opry has been home to country music for 95 years.

