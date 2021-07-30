Oak Ridge Boys Replacing Alan Jackson At Grand Ole Prix Show

The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix and the Grand Ole Opry have announced that The Oak Ridge Boys will be taking over headline duties from Alan Jackson at the Grand Ole Prix show on Sunday night following the race.
The legendary group will be celebrating their 10th Anniversary as members of the Opry next weekend. Alan Jackson is unable to perform due to tour-related travel logistics, according to the announcement.
"We are honored and, to be quite honest, very excited about performing in Nashville after the GRAND PRIX," said The Oak Ridge Boys' Joe Bonsall. "Thank you Grand Ole Opry for inviting us to take part in this historical event. Let's go racing, Nashville!"
The Nashville-based Opry has rarely in its history taken its iconic show outside its home venue and is proud to include The Oak Ridge Boys in such a special night. Danielle Bradbery, Callista Clark, Riley Green, and Justin Moore are also scheduled to perform.
The Opry show at the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix will close out the three-day festival, where fans and attendees will get a chance to experience the true heart of Nashville, as the Opry has been home to country music for 95 years.
The Oak Ridge Boys Do Front Porch Singin' For New Album
The Oak Ridge Boys Mark 40th Anniversary Of 'Elvira'
Journey Reunite With Deen Castronovo- Slipknot Share Tribute To Joey Jordison- Cradle Of Filth Announce Album- more
Ozzy Osbourne Expands 'No More Tears' For 30th Anniversary- Mammoth WVH Play Second Club Show Ahead Of Guns N' Roses Tour- more
RIP ZZ Top Legend Dusty Hill- Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVH Play First Concert- Rush- AC/DC- more
Slipknot Icon Joey Jordison Dead At 46- RIP Metal Church's Mike Howe- Intimate Metallica- Exodus' Tom Hunting 'Cancer Free'- more
Road Trip: Clarksdale, Mississippi Part 2 - Blues at Red's, Tennessee Williams and One Cool Cat Head
Caught In The Act: Lit Live In Illinois
Root 66: Kevin Daniel- Craig Cardiff- Nineteen Hand Horse- Whistlebelly
Caught In The Act: Sammy Hagar and The Circle Live In Illinois
A Chat with Mike Weakley of FigureItOut
Journey Reunite With Deen Castronovo
Slipknot Share Tribute To Joey Jordison
Cradle Of Filth Announce Existence If Futile Album and Share Video
Alice In Chains' Jerry Cantrell Shares 'Atone' Video
Tommy Emmanuel and Richard Smith Share 'Serenade to Summertime' Video
Oak Ridge Boys Replacing Alan Jackson At Grand Ole Prix Show
X Ambassadors Reveal New Single 'Okay'
Singled Out: Nobody's Girl's Promised Land