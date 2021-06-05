Singled Out: Seth Michael's She Got A Thing

Country music star Seth Michael recently released a brand new single called "She Got A Thing," and we asked him to tell us about the track to celebrate. Here is the story:

I first came to Nashville when I was 15 years old and this amazing song was pitched to me to record. The first time I recorded it, it didn't do very well, and I never liked the sound of it very much.

5 years later, I wanted to give it a second chance. I went to my good friend Grady Saxman and told him to work his brain magic on the production side, and we created a brand-new spin on the song. He did an amazing job with the production side of things and really brought the true image of the song to life.

Grady is a very good friend and his work is stellar. We take our sweet time on all of my projects, so we get it just right. He doesn't rush me, and he has all of the best musicians at his fingertips. People respect him because he's a really good guy. We really vibe when we work together, especially because we have such a great relationship.

"She Got a Thing" is all about putting a modern twist on classic country. It sounds like it was made for modern radio, but still has that 90's country feel that I grew up on and am very inspired by.

When it comes down to it, we feel like "She Got a Thing" truly has that it-factor. It's catchy and makes you feel good. That's what country music is all about.

