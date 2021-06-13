Bluedive React To Covid Pandemic With '2020'

Santa Clarita, CA Pop-Punk trio Bluedive give the year 2020 the big f you with their song "2020", which comes from their recently released debut EP "Bittersweet".

Aidan Dixon (vocals, guitar) says of the song, "So basically, writing 2020 was like letting out a bunch of repressed frustration about the whole Covid thing."

The band formed amidst the pandemic and drummer Riff Gordon reflects, "Sebastian and I had played together in our high school jazz band so when he text and asked if I wanted to get together and play with him and Aidan I was happy to have a musical outlet after months of stay at home orders, the more we started to jam the more we realized the Covid shutdown afforded us the time to experiment with our music and figure out what we wanted Bluedive to be, that's where the name comes from, when things seem to be at their darkest we find a way to dive into something positive." Stream the song below:

