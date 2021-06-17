Overhate Deliver The Penance And The Lesson With New Video

Venezuelan thrash metal band Overhate have released a music video for their brand new single, which is entitled "The Penance And The Lesson", and is now streaming online.
Giancarlo had this to say, "'The Penance and the Lesson' is a song that tries to depict what luck is for everyone at certain decisive moments, the song's aggressiveness wants to give the listener a peak at the frustration when luck, serving as our fate, doesn't fall to our favor...
"Yet, if lessons are learnt out of these unfavorable situations, certain pictures can become very clear, as to how hard decisions well taken can often bring the best of outcomes.
"Be aware, if there's no solution, no answer to the question or nothing you can envision, the dices fall for all, as the penance and the lesson are to resume our moments now." Watch the video below:
