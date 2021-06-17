.

Overhate Deliver The Penance And The Lesson With New Video

Keavin Wiggins | 06-17-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Overhate video still

Venezuelan thrash metal band Overhate have released a music video for their brand new single, which is entitled "The Penance And The Lesson", and is now streaming online.

Giancarlo had this to say, "'The Penance and the Lesson' is a song that tries to depict what luck is for everyone at certain decisive moments, the song's aggressiveness wants to give the listener a peak at the frustration when luck, serving as our fate, doesn't fall to our favor...

"Yet, if lessons are learnt out of these unfavorable situations, certain pictures can become very clear, as to how hard decisions well taken can often bring the best of outcomes.

"Be aware, if there's no solution, no answer to the question or nothing you can envision, the dices fall for all, as the penance and the lesson are to resume our moments now." Watch the video below:


Related Stories


Overhate Deliver The Penance And The Lesson With New Video

News > Overhate

advertisement
Day In Rock

Journey Announce Intimate Show and New Single- Foo Fighters Going Disco For Dee Gees RSD Release- Kid Rock and The Lumineers Leads AXS TV's July 4th Concert Weekend- more

Twenty One Pilots To Rock Clubs To Arenas- The Killers and Bruce Springsteen Team Up- Soundgarden Reach Agreement With Chris Cornell's Widow- Metallica- more

Wolfgang Addresses Unreleased Van Halen Songs Rumors- Alex Lifeson- KISS Rock The Tribeca Film Festival- Judas Priest Frontman Rob Halford Named Kentucky Colonel- more

KISS Announce American End Of The Road Farewell Tour Dates- Eric Clapton Announces U.S. Tour- Sammy Hagar Rocks 'I Can't Drive 55' For NASCAR All-Star Race- more

Reviews

Allman Brothers Band - Down in Texas '71

Caught In The Act: Corey Taylor (Stone Sour/Slipknot)

Caught In The Act: John Corabi Unplugged In Indiana

Sites and Sounds: Danny Zelisko Presents Returns with Full Concert Slate

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Road Trip Season Is Almost Here

advertisement
Latest News

Kenny Chesney Announces Here And Now Stadium Tour

Mastodon Unplugging For Livestream From Aquarium

Foo Fighters Going Disco For Dee Gees RSD Release

Kid Rock and The Lumineers Leads AXS TV's July 4th Concert Weekend

Rodrigo y Gabriela Launching By Request Tour This Fall

Overhate Deliver The Penance And The Lesson With New Video

Journey Announce Intimate Show and New Single

Singled Out: Sleeping Dogs' No Mercy