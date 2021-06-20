Travie McCoy Releases 'A Spoonful Of Cinnamon' Video

Travie McCoy have released a music video for his brand new single "A Spoonful Of Cinnamon." He revealed the visual and track to mark the news that he has inked a deal with Hopeless Records.
McCoy had this to say about the inspiration for the track, "This song sums up my experiences through 2020 and honors people in my life that I had lost.
"There was a moment where I was getting weekly phone calls to tell me people I knew had passed away. I'm bi-polar and being isolated was a strong reason to relapse, but I didn't, and I made it through.
"The year gave me a great song to pay tribute to the people I love." Watch the video below:
Train Recruit Cam and Travie McCoy For New Song
Gene Simmons Talks KISStory On Morning Television- New Found Glory Share 'The Last Red-Eye' Video From Deluxe Release- Eighteen Visions Cover Alice In Chains Classic- more
Sammy Hagar And Michael Anthony Launch Van Hagar - Other Half Pages- Megadeth's New Album Will Not Include David Ellefson- Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx To Publish New Memoir- more
Journey Announce Intimate Show and New Single- Foo Fighters Going Disco For Dee Gees RSD Release- Kid Rock and The Lumineers Leads AXS TV's July 4th Concert Weekend- more
Twenty One Pilots To Rock Clubs To Arenas- The Killers and Bruce Springsteen Team Up- Soundgarden Reach Agreement With Chris Cornell's Widow- Metallica- more
Allman Brothers Band - Down in Texas '71
Caught In The Act: Corey Taylor (Stone Sour/Slipknot)
Caught In The Act: John Corabi Unplugged In Indiana
Sites and Sounds: Danny Zelisko Presents Returns with Full Concert Slate
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Road Trip Season Is Almost Here
Gene Simmons Talks KISStory On Morning Television
New Found Glory Share 'The Last Red-Eye' Video From Deluxe Release
Eighteen Visions Cover Alice In Chains Classic
Damn Yankees Paid A Million Dollars Not To Make Album
Noel Gallagher Tops UK Charts With 'Back The Way We Came'
Carnifex 'Pray For Peace' With New Video
Travie McCoy Releases 'A Spoonful Of Cinnamon' Video
Pearl Jam Share 2018 Missoula Concert Livestream Preview