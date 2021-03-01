1980s pop hit maker Rick Astley gave fans a special gift around Christmas of a video of himself rocking out to the Slipknot track "Duality" and Louder reached to him to ask about his love for the masked metal band.
He told them, "This is a bit of a weird one, because obviously a lot of people's perception of Slipknot if you're not really aware of them is 'Oh, it's those guys who wear the masks.
"Which is very, very true; that is a lot about what they're about, their identities being hidden all these years and all the rest of it - even though we kind of know what the singer Corey looks like. Or I do anyway, because I've seen stuff of him on YouTube going out doing his acoustic gigs and all the rest of it, which is a bit weird after all these years.
"The thing with them is they actually write really great melodies, it's just sometimes the thing that comes out for a lot of people who aren't into [metal] - and it's not my genre, I'm not saying that - but I'm saying of various things that I've looked at that they've done on YouTube and what have you, this one just stands out to me as being a great song.
"They're quite unconventional [in] the way they write songs sometimes, but it's just a brilliant track. When I'm in my room thrashing about on my drum kit with my headphones on, it's one of the tracks I like to play. I forget what their drummer's called, but he's just a ridiculous drummer as well." Read more watch Rick rocking out to Slipknot's "Duality" here.
Rick Astley Explains His Love Of Slipknot
