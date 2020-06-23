.

Foo Fighters Classic Covered by Rick Astley

Keavin Wiggins | 06-23-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Rick Astley

The Foo Fighters and pop star Rick Astley have performed together in the past and now Astley has shared his isolation cover of the Foo Fighters classic "Everlong".

Rick says in the intro to the performance, "Sometimes you just have to find the song that's gonna lift your spirits and put you in another place, and I've been doing that a lot recently with music.

"One of the bands I always go to, believe it or not, is Foo Fighters". He has previously joined the Foo Fighters on stage to perform his 1980s hit "Never Gonna Give You Up". Watch Rick's Foos cover below:


Related Stories


Foo Fighters Classic Covered by Rick Astley

More Rick Astley News


advertisement
Day In Rock

Van Halen David Lee Roth Changes Name Amid Protests- My Chemical Romance Lead Riot Fest Lineup- Scorpions Give Fans 'Sign Of Hope' With New Song- Foo Fighters- more

Reviews

Singled Out: Ken Francis Wenzel's Healing Heart

Sundogs - The Code

Singled Out: Remorsefully Numb's Sapling

Singled Out: Black Orchid Empire's Singularity

Root 66: Nate Lee - Wings of a Jetliner

advertisement
Latest News

Van Halen David Lee Roth Changes Name Amid Protests

My Chemical Romance Lead Riot Fest Lineup

Scorpions Give Fans 'Sign Of Hope' With New Song

Foo Fighters Classic Covered by Rick Astley

Killswitch Engage Celebrate Their 20th Anniversary

Matchbox Twenty Reschedule North American Tour

Depeche Mode's LiVE SPiRiTS To Stream In Full Online

Candlelight Red's Jeremy Edge Recruits Crobot Singer For New Song