The Foo Fighters and pop star Rick Astley have performed together in the past and now Astley has shared his isolation cover of the Foo Fighters classic "Everlong".
Rick says in the intro to the performance, "Sometimes you just have to find the song that's gonna lift your spirits and put you in another place, and I've been doing that a lot recently with music.
"One of the bands I always go to, believe it or not, is Foo Fighters". He has previously joined the Foo Fighters on stage to perform his 1980s hit "Never Gonna Give You Up". Watch Rick's Foos cover below:
Van Halen David Lee Roth Changes Name Amid Protests- My Chemical Romance Lead Riot Fest Lineup- Scorpions Give Fans 'Sign Of Hope' With New Song- Foo Fighters- more
Singled Out: Ken Francis Wenzel's Healing Heart
Singled Out: Remorsefully Numb's Sapling
Singled Out: Black Orchid Empire's Singularity
Root 66: Nate Lee - Wings of a Jetliner
Van Halen David Lee Roth Changes Name Amid Protests
My Chemical Romance Lead Riot Fest Lineup
Scorpions Give Fans 'Sign Of Hope' With New Song
Foo Fighters Classic Covered by Rick Astley
Killswitch Engage Celebrate Their 20th Anniversary
Matchbox Twenty Reschedule North American Tour
Depeche Mode's LiVE SPiRiTS To Stream In Full Online
Candlelight Red's Jeremy Edge Recruits Crobot Singer For New Song