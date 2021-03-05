Tom Petty 'You Saw Me Comin' Video Released

(hennemusic) Tom Petty's team are streaming a video for "You Saw Me Comin'" as the first preview to the forthcoming collection, "Finding Wildflowers (Alternate Versions)."

"There's this kind of longing in the song, in the way that he wrote the chord structure, the melody and the lyrics," said Heartbreakers keyboardist Benmont Tench in a statement. The song was recorded in 1992, but ultimately did not make the track listing for 1994's "Wildflowers." "It's wistful, and it would have been the perfect way to end the disc."

Due April 16, the 16-song set presents alternate takes, long cuts and jam versions of tunes captured during sessions for Petty's second solo record as he, band members and co-producer Rick Rubin worked to finalize the project.

The alternate versions collection was originally available on the limited-edition Super Deluxe 9-LP and 5CD versions of 2020's "Wildflowers & All The Rest", which delivered the original album and many extras, including home demos, unreleased tracks and live recordings.

"Finding Wildflowers (Alternate Versions)" will be available on CD, digital and streaming services, with a limited edition gold vinyl edition available at TomPetty.com and indie retail, while a black vinyl release will follow on May 7.

Petty passed away in October of 2017 at the age of 66 in a Santa Monica, CA hospital after being found unconscious and in cardiac arrest at his Malibu home. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

