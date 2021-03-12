Darius Rucker Shares New Song 'My Masterpiece'

Darius Rucker has released his brand new single "My Masterpiece". The song is the follow-up to his No. 1 hit single "Beers And Sunshine," and comes from his forthcoming album.

Like "Beers and Sunshine", Rucker wrote the song with Josh Osborne, J.T. Harding and Ross Copperman and Darius had this to say, "One of the most common questions I got asked last year was if I had picked up a new hobby during quarantine.

"I always answered that I was trying to learn piano, and someone asked if I was any good yet. J.T. Harding heard my response in that interview - 'I can't play piano like Ray Charles' - and knew we had to write a song around that line." Stream the song below:

Related Stories

Darius Rucker Talks Guitars Including His Rockin' Flying V

Lady Antebellum and Darius Rucker Teaming For Tour

News > Darius Rucker



