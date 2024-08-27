Darius Rucker Shares Riverfront Revival Lineup Schedule

(EBM) Riverfront Revival, the two-day music festival curated by Hootie & the Blowfish founding member Darius Rucker and produced by SRE Entertainment set to take place October 11 and 12 at North Charleston's beautiful Riverfront Park, has released its highly anticipated full music schedule of star-studded performances featuring set times and stage locations.

Double-Diamond, two-time GRAMMY award-winning and internationally acclaimed band Hootie & the Blowfish will cap off the festival on Saturday, completing their 2024 Summer Camp with Trucks Tour at Riverfront Revival in a can't-miss final performance.

Hootie will take the stage after performances by Sister Hazel, Arrested Development, Jamey Johnson, Collective Souland more. The weekend lineup also includes GRAMMY award-winning Tedeschi Trucks Band, who will headline Friday night following performances by The Revivalists, Paul Cauthen and more.

See below for the complete jam-packed lineup, which will take place across two stages from 5:00 - 11:00 p.m. ET on Friday and 1:00 - 11:00 p.m. ET on Saturday. Gates will open at 4:00 p.m. ET on Friday and 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 11

5:00-5:30 p.m. (Magnolia Stage): July Moon

5:30-6:00 p.m. (Live Oak Stage): Grace Bowers and the Hodge Podge

6:00-7:00 p.m. (Magnolia Stage): Southall

7:00-8:00 p.m. (Live Oak Stage): The Revivalists

8:00-9:15 p.m. (Magnolia Stage): Paul Cauthen

9:15-11:00 p.m. (Live Oak Stage): Tedeschi Trucks Band

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 12

1:00-1:30 p.m. (Magnolia Stage): Elizabeth Covington

1:30-2:15 p.m. (Live Oak Stage): Brady Smith

2:15-3:00 p.m. (Magnolia Stage): Gritty Flyright

3:00-3:45 p.m. (Live Oak Stage): Shane Profitt

3:45-4:45 p.m. (Magnolia Stage): Sister Hazel

4:45-5:45 p.m. (Live Oak Stage): Hailey Whitters

5:45-6:45 p.m. (Magnolia Stage): Arrested Development

6:45-8:00 p.m. (Live Oak Stage): Jamey Johnson

8:00-9:15 p.m. (Magnolia Stage): Collective Soul

9:15-11:00 p.m. (Live Oak Stage): Hootie & The Blowfish

Starting today, Aug. 27, a limited quantity of 1-Day General Admission Plus tickets are on sale for $215 (plus fees), along with a limited number of 1-Day VIP tickets starting at $340 (plus fees). A new offering for Riverfront Revival patrons this year, General Admission Plus tickets include access to a private bar, seating and restrooms. Additionally, 1-Day General Admission tickets are available starting at $115 (plus fees). Weekend passes are also available, including 2-Day General Admission ($215 plus fees), 2-Day General Admission Plus ($375 plus fees) and 2-Day VIP tickets ($600 plus fees).

Related Stories

Darius Rucker Raises $715K For St. Jude At Annual Ryman Concert

Darius Rucker Publishes 'Life's Too Short' Memoir

Darius Rucker's Darius & Friends Benefit Concert Returning To The Ryman

Darius Rucker Reimagines 'Never Been Over' With Jennifer Nettles

News > Darius Rucker