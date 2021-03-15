.

Dollar Signs Deliver New Album 'Hearts Of Gold'

Michael Angulia | 03-15-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Dollar Signs cover art courtesy Big Picture Media

Dollar Signs have officially released their new album "Hearts of Gold". The record features the previously released singles "Negative Blood", "Bad News" and "B.O.M.B.S."

Erik Button had the following to say about the effort, "Comedy is a defense mechanism. Sometimes we get labeled as a comedy band, but I use comedy as a tool so I can say sh*t that really matters to me."

He continues, "The album is about recognizing the need to change in your life, and how difficult it is to make that change happen. When we were writing and recording it, I don't think any of us anticipated just how much change would occur in the following year.

"This is the first Dollar Signs record where we were able to write all the songs together." Stream it here.

Related Stories


Dollar Signs Deliver New Album 'Hearts Of Gold'

News > Dollar Signs

advertisement
Day In Rock

AC/DC's Brian Johnson Meets Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Goes Online- Led Zeppelin Legend Robert Plant's New Band To Headline Festival- Journey Frontman Rocks Queen Classic- more

Michael Anthony Wanted To Jam With David Lee Roth At Residency- KISS Star Paul Stanley Shares New Soul Station Performance Video- Judas Priest's Glenn Tipton- more

Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Upset Over Dio Era Song Leak- Queen Share Trailer For Launch Of Online Video Series- Disturbed Cancel Their The Sickness 20th Anniversary Tour- more

Imagine Dragons Return With Two New Songs- Korn Announce Monumental Streaming Event- Alice Cooper Tops Album Sales Chart With 'Detroit Stories'- Rob Zombie- Chad Gray- more

Reviews

Apache Rose - Attention!

Quick Flicks: Long Live Rock...Celebrate the Chaos

Passport: Transglobal Underground and our European Friends - A Gathering of Strangers 2021

Duran Duran - 1979 Demos Part 2

Quick Flicks: Pink Floyd - Delicate Sound of Thunder

advertisement
Latest News

AC/DC's Brian Johnson Meets Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Goes Online

Led Zeppelin Legend Robert Plant's New Band To Headline Festival

Journey Frontman Shares Video Of Rocking Queen Classic

John Lennon's Mother Video Remastered In 4K

Danko Jones Declare 'I Want Out' with New Single and Video

Morse, Portnoy, George Bringing Cover To Cover To Vinyl

The Gaslight Anthem Offshoot Forgivers Release Debut Song and Video

The Contortionist, Within The Ruins Lead eOne Livestream