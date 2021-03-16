Rough Cutt Making Comeback With 'Black Rose'

Sunset Strip rockers Rough Cutt are back and will be premiering their brand new single and music video, called "Black Rose", on BraveWords' Streaming For Vengeance.
The new lineup of the band featuring Chris "The Count" Hager on guitars, Dave Alford on drums, Darren Householder on guitars, Jeff Buehner on bass and new frontman Steven St. James of Sarge fame.
The band will be premiering the new video on BraveWords' online video series Streaming For Vengeance on March 25th at 3:33 PM EST and the band will be doing a live Q&A session following the premiere. Visit the site's YouTube channel here.
