Bottles N' Diapers Coming For Guns N' Roses' Matt Sorum

Former Guns N' Roses and Velvet Revolver drummer Matt Sorum and his wife Ace Harper have revealed the big news that they are expecting their first baby this summer.

The drummer married the choreographer, singer-songwriter, visual artist & fashion designer in 2013 and had the couple had this to say about expecting their first child, ""We are beyond elated with God's gift of our baby girl.

"Of all the beautiful adventures we've been fortunate enough to have in our lives there is nothing that compares to the joy we feel of finally creating our own family. We're excited to show our child all the wonderful experiences life has to offer."

Apart from being a father, Matt will be releasing his new book "Double Talkin' Jive: True Rock N' Roll Stories" in September and a new album that he co-wrote and co-produced for ZZ Top legend Billy F Gibbons will be released soon.



Related Stories

Guns N' Roses' Matt Sorum Delays Autobiography Release

Matt Sorum Plays Guns N' Roses Classic In Home Video 2020 In Review

Guns N' Roses Matt Sorum Covers Tom Petty Classic

Matt Sorum Plays Guns N' Roses Classic In Home Video

Matt Sorum Talks Guns N' Roses Reunion

News > Matt Sorum



