Chaser Release Lyric Video For 'Dreamers'

Chaser have shared a lyric video for their new single "Dreamers". The song is the title track to the group's forthcoming album, which is set to be released on April 9th.

The band said of the new track, "The song 'Dreamers' is the title track off our new album. It's a dedication to those who have persevered through personal struggles and misfortune to continue chasing their dreams.

"Influenced by our loved ones, it's an appreciation of how much they have inspired us to grow and to do better in our own lives to keep a positive perspective."

Jesse Stopnitzky had this to say about the new record, "Dreamers is a 13-song burst of anthemic and melodic punk energy with self-reflecting and hopeful lyrics.

"It is a reminder to keep chasing your dreams and keep your head up. It's the most personal album we have written, touching on the highs and lows of life, but as always, with a positive Chaser twist." Watch the video below:

Related Stories

News > Chaser



