Half Past Two Unleash New Song 'Mean Green'

Keavin Wiggins | 03-17-2021

Half Past Two single art courtesy Earshot

Orange Country, California rockers Half Past Two have released a video for their brand new single "Mean Green". The track comes from the band's forthcoming album that will be released later this year.

Guitarist Max Beckman had this to say about the song, "While 'Mean Green' is a return to ska-punk form for us in many ways, we wanted to really challenge ourselves to take everything that makes Half Past Two and dial it up to 11.

"The writing process started like many of our songs with Tara's lyrics and a basic structure by myself. Pre-pandemic the two of us had been writing more closely with trombonist Jack Sneddon who brought a whole new life to the track with his arrangement for the horn section and main guitar riff.

"In the studio we got deep into the arrangement, adding multiple layers of vocals and weaving synth and guitar leads. I couldn't be happier with the finished product and think it's one of our best tracks to date." Watch the video below:


