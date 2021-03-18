The Simple Radicals and Che-Val Cover Jefferson Airplane's 'White Rabbit'

Chicago rockers The Simple Radicals and Connecticut pop duo Che-Val have teamed up to make their very own rendition of the classic Jefferson Airplane hit "White Rabbit".
Che-Val's Kenny Cash produced the track at his Factory Underground Studio in Norwalk, Connecticut and mixed by multi-platinum/gold award winning producer Earl Cohen (Tina Turner, Nelly, Usher, Lady Gaga).
Kenny had this to say, "I tried to modernize the musical ideas that were already in the original while honoring its cool song structure that builds like an acid trip you'd have at Woodstock,"
His bandmate Laura Cash added, "I was glad that we were able to do more of a re-imagination rather than a straight up cover. And that I got to use my vibrato like Grace Slick in the original." Check it out below:
