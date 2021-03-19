Dissona Share Cover Of Iron Maiden Classic

As Dissona continues to work on their third studio album, the band took some time to fill a fan's Patreon request that they cover the Iron Maiden classic "Rainmaker".

The band have now shared their take on the Dance Of Death track. They had this to say, "We took a different approach to this cover, wanting to pay tribute to both the original legends themselves as well as one of our all-time favorite groups, Blind Guardian.

"Expect all of the classic twin-lead melodies and soaring vocal lines of Iron Maiden but kicked up to the intensity of Blind Guardian's speed metal days." Check out the cover below:

