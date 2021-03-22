Belladonna Bring Rock Into NFT Arena With 'New Future Travelogue'

Italian rockers Belladonna have become the first rock band to enter the NFT arena with their new single "New Future Travelogue" being auctioned via the new platform.
According to the announcement, "The auction winner will also be assigned the Master Rights of the song. No music sale has ever offered this in the history of recorded music.
"The Master Rights will grant the New Future Travelogue auction winner all the Master synch fees that the song will ever earn if used in movies and trailers, plus its streaming/sales income, shall she/he decide to eventually release it on Spotify/Apple Music etc. in collaboration with the band."
Singer Luana Caraffa had this to say, "For the first time in history a song's recording can be as unique as a Renaissance painting, and therefore highly collectible. We feel that the release of 'New Future Travelogue' could usher a new era in the perception of Music as Art".
The auction for New Future Travelogue runs until March 27th via the NFT marketplace Ghost Market
