Texas Rangers Launch Charley Pride Fellowship Program.

Major League Baseball team The Texas Rangers continue to honor country music legend Charley Pride. Earlier this month they named their spring training complex after the late music icon, and now they have announced the creation of the Charley Pride Fellowship Program.

The program was created by the Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation to offer rising college Juniors and Seniors a ten-week internship opportunity with the team's front office. We were sent the following details:



The new Fellowship Program honors the late country music legend, who had a strong connection to the Texas Rangers organization for more than 50 years. The details of the program were in the process of being finalized when Mr. Pride passed away on December 12, 2020, at the age of 86.



Officials from the Texas Rangers were joined in making today's announcement by Mr. Pride's wife, Rozene Pride, his longtime friends and fellow country music stars Garth Brooks, Larry Gatlin, and Neal McCoy, and prominent Dallas businessman Roland Parrish, whose Parrish Charitable Foundation is partnering with the Rangers Foundation in the Pride Fellowship Program.

The Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation established the Charley Pride Fellowship Program to help create a launching pad for students from diverse backgrounds looking to gain baseball front office experience.



The Foundation will hire, train and support five Fellows per year as they rotate through three front office departments. Fellows will select their departmental rotation based on their interests. Learn more here.



Related Stories

Texas Rangers Dedicate Baseball Field To Charley Pride

Music Stars Pay Tribute To Charley Pride

Charley Pride To Be Remembered With TV Special

Music Icon Charley Pride Dies From Covid-19 Complications

Charley Pride Performs National Anthem At Texas Rangers Season Opener

Charley Pride: I'm Just Me To Be Broadcast on BBC

Charley Pride Celebrates Grand Ole Opry Anniversary

News > Charley Pride



