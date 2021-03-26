.

Queen Go Back To The Rainbow 1974 For The Greatest Video Series

Keavin Wiggins | 03-26-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Queen

Queen have shared the second video in their "The Greatest" video series. This time they have shared video from their very first headlining show at the Rainbow in London.

The band took the stage for a headline performance at the famed venue during their Queen II tour on March 31st, 1974. Brian May reflected, "We'd done our support tour and then promoter Mel Bush came to us - he was a pretty top promoter at the time - and he said 'I think you guys can headline the next tour,' and we were surprised.

"I remember thinking 'Wow, that's very quick,' because normally you would support a few acts and build a following and then you would go on your headline tour.

"But he said 'No, I feel you can do it, you can sell out all these places' and he gave us a big list - Newcastle City Hall, Manchester's Free Trade Hall or whatever, you know all the sort of classic gigs that Rock Bands do, and he said 'you can fill all these, and at the end we're going to do the Rainbow.'" Watch the episode below:


Related Stories


Queen Go Back To The Rainbow 1974 For The Greatest Video Series

Queen Make History With 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Diamond Award

Queen Go Back To The Beginning For Launch Of Video Series

Queensryche's Todd La Torre Releases 'Critical Cynic' Lyric Video

Journey Frontman Shares Video Of Rocking Queen Classic

Queen Share Trailer For Launch Of Online Video Series

Queen Feared Axl Rose and Elton John Duet Would Not Happen

Queen's Roger Taylor Addresses George Michael Rumors

Queensryche's Todd La Torre Releases 'Hellbound And Down' Video

Deez Nuts and I Killed The Prom Queen's Sean Kennedy Dead At 35

News > Queen

advertisement
Day In Rock

Wolfgang Van Halen Releases Two New Mammoth WVH Songs- Paul Stanley Sees No Reason For New Music From KISS- Stone Temple Pilots Expand 'Tiny Music' For 25th Anniversary- more

Weezer Set Van Halen Inspired Album Release and Announce Livestream- Royal Blood Unleash 'Limbo'- Queen Make History With 'Bohemian Rhapsody'- The Offspring- more

Lamb Of God Recruit Chuck Billy For Quarantine Video- Metallica's Hammett Recruited By Santana For New Album- Wolfgang Van Halen- Rammstein Postpone Stadium Tour- more

Sammy Hagar Planning Two Residencies With The Circle- Iron Maiden Deserve To Be In Rock Hall Says Paul Stanley- Megadeth's Ellefson Teams Up With Jeff Scott Soto- more

Reviews

On The Record: Pirates Press Records Edition

Eric Anders and Mark O'Bitz - Sirens Go By

Saxon - Inspirations

5 Star: Delta Rae - Coming Home To Carolina

Ten Years After - A Sting in the Tale (Deluxe Edition)

advertisement
Latest News

Sick Of It All and Agnostic Front Cancel U.S. Tour

Crobot Recruit Anthrax Star For 'Mountains'

The Juliana Theory Return With First New Album In 15 Years

Eric Church Becomes 'Break It Kind Of Guy' With New Song

ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons Delivers 'West Coast Junkie' Video

The Steve Miller Band Share Classic 'Jet Airliner' Performance

Beartooth Declare 'The Past Is Dead' With New Video

Singled Out: The Simple Radicals and Che-Val's White Rabbit