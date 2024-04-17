Queen Rock Montreal Coming To Disney+

(Hollywood Records) Following its record-breaking success as the biggest IMAX exclusive event release ever, "Queen Rock Montreal" will make its global streaming premiere May 15 on Disney+ as the first concert film available with IMAX Enhanced sound powered by DTS. It will debut alongside the availability of IMAX Enhanced sound for 18 fan-favorite Marvel films that will immerse subscribers in the action like never before.

Subscribers on IMAX Enhanced certified devices will be able to feel the full dynamic range of every heart-pounding moment of the digitally remastered concert film, which captures the world's most iconic rock band at the very peak of their live powers. "Queen Rock Montreal" presents Freddie Mercury, Brian May, Roger Taylor and John Deacon at their most exciting and exhilarating.

The original concerts, which took place on November 24 and 25, 1981, were arranged specifically to be filmed for a full-length concert film to document their live show.

The film was restored for IMAX by Mercury Studios. Executive producers include Geoff Kempin and Alice Webb for Mercury Studios and Jim Beach and Matilda Beach for Queen Films.

