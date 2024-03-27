Black Sun Debut New Lineup With 'Slay The Queen' Video

(Freeman Promotions) The first single from the new line-up of Finnish-Ecuadorean melodic heavy metal band Black Sun is here! "Slay the Queen" is a track that combines all the elements of Black Sun's sound featuring crunchy guitars, catchy hooks, and impressive vocals from the matchless talents of vocalist, Netta Laurenne.

Laurenne is backed by founding members Nicolas Estrada (drums), Christopher Grunberg (guitar), and Santiago Salem (bass) as well as the band's producer-turned-friend, Thunderstone guitarist Nino Laurenne whose production credits include Amorphis, Lost Society, The Rasmus. As a result, Ecuador and Finland are now bonded and represented by a band that is one of a kind. Black Sun is writing a new chapter, a rebirth as a band.

About the track, Netta shares: "'Slay the Queen' is a story about time ruling over people's lives and the wish to stop its reign. In our society, we are forced to obey this chosen, structured perception of time that doesn't allow us the freedom so often needed to live a life truest to ourselves."

The band was originally formed in Ecuador by Estrada, Grunberg, and Salem. The band worked with Finnish producer/mixing engineer and Thunderstone guitarist Nino Laurenne (Amorphis, Lost Society, The Rasmus) on their previous release 'Silent Enemy' and started to talk about making music together. As a result, Black Sun joined forces with Nino.

"After working with the guys as their producer, we became really good friends, which finally led me to become a guitarist in the band. Joining BLACK SUN really got me stoked about playing in a band again, and I can't wait to hit the stage with Santiago, Nicolas, and Christopher. And with Netta on vocals, it's going to be the biggest kick in the butt!" says Nino.

Along with Nino, vocalist Netta Laurenne (Smackbound, Laurenne/Louhimo) also joined the band as the new lead singer.

"BLACK SUN is a band born and based on friendship. Getting to spend time and play music together is awesome," adds Netta.

Santiago, Nicolas, and Christopher comment on the new line-up, "The songwriting approach was completely refreshed when Nino and Netta joined the band. We were able to explore a bit more complex rhythmical and heavier approach. Having Netta on vocals allows us to explore wider ranges and navigate into different waters. We're super excited for people to get to know our new sound."

