Wavy Trees Release First Song From Jay Baumgardner's New Label

Los Angeles based Wavy Trees have released a single and music video called "I Wanna Go Out", which is the first music to be released by Jay Baumgardner's new label NRG Recordings.
Baumgardner, who is know for his work with Seether, Bush, Papa Roach, Lacuna Coil, Otherwise, produced the song. Zack "Moondog" Smith had this to say about the track, "Originally the song was titled 'Don't Wanna Go Out' - but it made no sense after the pandemic hit so we changed the chorus lyric & then it made perfect sense.
We are basically just talking about the frustration of being stuck inside our own cages... And stuck in our heads - the thoughts that hold us back from our full potential as humans.
"Sometimes the only thing holding us back are on own selves, and we need to shake that loose and just go for it. The song also alludes to the first time of getting high & just the chaotic things that we all go through when we're young".
He said of the video, "The 'I Wanna Go Out' video shoot was a blast! We came up with all the ideas a few days prior & sent them to our Director Ron Geffen of Rockland Studios.
"The meaning behind the video is on the surface, we all put on the front that we are OK with staying inside & are keeping the real version of ourselves locked in the basement. So basically, it's our real selves trying to break out into the world but we our also just keeping ourselves trapped within.
"The video was filmed at Jason's house in East LA - and Ron really captured the essence of the song. We secretly thought the video made no sense at all but it ended up turning out great & we are stoked on it - Hope y'all enjoy!" Watch the new video below:
Eddie Van Halen Grammy Tribute Idea Didn't Seem Right To Wolfgang- Trivium's Matt Heafy Streams 'Silence In The Snow' Acoustic EP- Saliva Revisit 'Every Six Seconds'- more
Wolfgang Van Halen Releases Two New Mammoth WVH Songs- Paul Stanley Sees No Reason For New Music From KISS- Stone Temple Pilots Expand 'Tiny Music' For 25th Anniversary- more
Weezer Set Van Halen Inspired Album Release and Announce Livestream- Royal Blood Unleash 'Limbo'- Queen Make History With 'Bohemian Rhapsody'- The Offspring- more
Lamb Of God Recruit Chuck Billy For Quarantine Video- Metallica's Hammett Recruited By Santana For New Album- Wolfgang Van Halen- Rammstein Postpone Stadium Tour- more
On The Record: Pirates Press Records Edition
Eric Anders and Mark O'Bitz - Sirens Go By
5 Star: Delta Rae - Coming Home To Carolina
Ten Years After - A Sting in the Tale (Deluxe Edition)
Eddie Van Halen Grammy Tribute Idea Didn't Seem Right To Wolfgang
Trivium's Matt Heafy Streams 'Silence In The Snow' Acoustic EP
Saliva Revisit 'Every Six Seconds' For 20th Anniversary
As Friends Rust's Kaleb Stewart Has Died
The Joy Formidable Return With 'Into The Blue'
Wavy Trees Release First Song From Jay Baumgardner's New Label
Crack The Sky's John Palumbo Goes To 'Hollywood Blvd'
Singled Out: Doug Kistner's Only Road I Know