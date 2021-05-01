Karma To Burn's Will Mecum Dies From Accidental Fall

Karma To Burn shared the sad new via social media that guitarist Will Mecum died on Thursday night (April 29) from a traumatic head injury after taking an accidental fall.

The band wrote on Facebook, "Dear friends, we come with very heavy hearts to tell you that Will Mecum is no longer with us. Earlier this week, Will suffered a traumatic head injury from an accidental fall.

"On the evening of April 29th, Will passed on to the next realm. His spirit will live on through his music, and as an organ donor his spirit will live through others who may need help.

"Words cannot describe how much we appreciated the amount of love and support all of you showed the band throughout the years, it was truly an honor to share the experience of celebrating Will's riffs all over the world. Rest in Power, Will."



