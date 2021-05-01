The Damned Truth Announce Tour With King King

The Damned Truth have announced that they have been recruited by King King to support them as their special guests on their upcoming UK Tour that will be taking place next February.
"We're looking forward to touring the UK with King King," says lead singer and guitarist, Lee-la Baum. "We can't wait to perform tracks from our new album for British audiences."
The tour will promote The Damn Truth's forthcoming album, "Now Or Nowhere", which was produced by Bob Rock (Metallica) and is set to be released on May 7th.
The trek is set to kick off on February 10th in York at the Grand Opera House and will conclude on February 24th in London at the Electric Ballroom. See the dates below:
2/10 - York, Grand Opera House
2/11 Newcastle, Boiler Shop
2/12 Glasgow, O2 Academy
2/17 Manchester, Academy
2/19 Sheffield, Leadmill
2/20 Cardiff, Y Plas
2/22 Birmingham, Town Hall
2/23 Bury St Edmunds, The Apex Arts Centre
2/24 London, Electric Ballroom
