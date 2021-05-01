.

The Damned Truth Announce Tour With King King

Keavin Wiggins | 05-01-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

The Damned Truth tour poster

The Damned Truth have announced that they have been recruited by King King to support them as their special guests on their upcoming UK Tour that will be taking place next February.

"We're looking forward to touring the UK with King King," says lead singer and guitarist, Lee-la Baum. "We can't wait to perform tracks from our new album for British audiences."

The tour will promote The Damn Truth's forthcoming album, "Now Or Nowhere", which was produced by Bob Rock (Metallica) and is set to be released on May 7th.

The trek is set to kick off on February 10th in York at the Grand Opera House and will conclude on February 24th in London at the Electric Ballroom. See the dates below:

2/10 - York, Grand Opera House
2/11 Newcastle, Boiler Shop
2/12 Glasgow, O2 Academy
2/17 Manchester, Academy
2/19 Sheffield, Leadmill
2/20 Cardiff, Y Plas
2/22 Birmingham, Town Hall
2/23 Bury St Edmunds, The Apex Arts Centre
2/24 London, Electric Ballroom

Related Stories


The Damned Truth Announce Tour With King King

News > The Damned Truth

advertisement
Day In Rock

Former Judas Priest Member Dead at 73- Black Sabbath- Twenty One Pilots Stream 'Choker' Video- Queen Go Behind Roger Taylor Hits- Chevelle Release 'Mars Simula' Video- more.

Ozzy Osbourne Has 'Done 15 Tracks' For New Album- KISS To Rock 202 Tribeca Film Festival- Genesis North American Reunion Tour Dates- Coldplay To Deliver 'Higher Power'- more

Pearl Jam To Kick Off Long Live The 90s TV Concert Series- Greta Van Fleet Release Live 'Built By Nations' Video- The Offspring Debut At No. 1 On Alt Album Chart- more

Biography: KISStory Coming To TV In June- Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood Battled Cancer Again During Lockdown- Heart's Nancy Wilson Performs Eddie Van Halen Tribute- more

Reviews

boWsER - Whispers From the Wicker Man

Reggae Party: Kash'd Out

Root 66: The Ladles - Springville Sessions

Elford, Davies and Baldini - The Real Story

On The Record: UB40 - Signing Off (40th Anniversary Edition)

advertisement
Latest News

At The Gates Premiere 'Spectre Of Extinction' Video

The Damned Truth Announce Tour With King King

Burning Witches Reveal 'The Witch Of The North' Video

Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Doing Siege of Sarajevo Concert Screenplay

Serj Tankian Releases 'Rumi' Video

A Killer's Confession Release New Video and Announce Tour

Karma To Burn's Will Mecum Dies From Accidental Fall

L.A. Guns Stream Song From 'Cocked & Loaded Live'