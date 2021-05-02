Scarlett O'Hara Return With 'Friction' Video

South Texas rockers Scarlett O'Hara have released a music video for their brand new track "Friction". The song is first new single from the band in three years.

Guitarist Logan Burns had this to say about the new track, "Growth is commonly seen as a good thing, but oftentimes, the road to get there is harder than we expect.

"'Friction' is about that road. It's about the difficult path to your goals, the constant obstacles in your way, and the incredible people that you meet along the way.

"We hope that 'Friction' will help people with identifying their unique struggles associated with growth and inspire them to endure." Watch the video below:

Related Stories

News > Scarlett O Hara



