Suzi Quatro Asks 'Do Ya Dance' With New Video

Suzi Quatro has released a music video for the song "Do Ya Dance". The track comes from the music icon's new studio album "The Devil In Me", which was released back in January.
She had this to say about the track, "My son Richard presented me with this track. It was an unusual one, a bit of a James Brown vibe, who I always loved. I worked on it till I found the exact right melody, which was not obvious, and the right words to sing that I could relate to. I always have to tell a story, and it all came together very nicely.
"The lyrics are a little naughty, which at my age, I am certainly allowed to be. We made this video in my garage complete with dancing, confetti, and mask-wearing muso's and dancers.
"I must say it was a little strange looking into all those Suzi's faces...very surreal. The track and video can be summed up with one word...FUN!" Watch the video below:
