Emmylou Harris and The Joy Formidable Lead Songs to Save Them All Lineup

Emmylou Harris and The Joy Formidable are just two of the artists who will be taking part in the Songs to Save Them All: A Benefit Concert for Homeless Pets.

The three hour concert will be streamed for free May 6th at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT via Tiltify, Twitch, YouTube and Facebook, as well as at bestfriends.org/concert. Viewers will have the opportunity to donate to Best Friends Animal Society via Tiltify to support making America no-kill by 2025.

Other artists expected to take part include Aunty Social, Baker Grace, Brandon Jenner, Canyon City, Chappell Roan, Davis John Patton, Dylan Dunlap, Geographer, Joshua Radin, Laura Jean Anderson, Munn, Pryor & Lee, Sammy Rae, SYML, Tim Atlas, Two Feet, Victoria Anthony, WILD, Wild Rivers, WOLF and Wrabel.

"Music is a universal language and brings so much joy to the world," said Julie Castle, chief executive officer at Best Friends Animal Society. "This concert will celebrate how music and our love of animals unite us and show how we can all come together to support each other, our communities and homeless pets." Find More details here.



Related Stories

Chris Stapleton And Emmylou Harris Tribute Tom Petty At Grammys

Chris Stapleton, Emmylou Harris, Sting Added to Grammys

News > Emmylou Harris



