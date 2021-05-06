Singled Out: Laura Tate's I Need A Man

Laura Tate tells us about the Independent Blues Awards nominated song "I Need A Man," from the also nominated album "Laura Tate-Live From El Paso," which was released late last year. Here is the story:

"I Need A Man" was written by Rick Deitrick. It's a wonderful song and the first time I listened to Rick's demo: I fell in love with it!! I know so many brilliant songwriters who are not performers, and sadly their music is never heard. It's important to me as a singer and songwriter to showcase and collaborate with great songwriters such as Rick Deitrick. We're all on this musical journey together.

"I Need A Man" is a wonderful blues tune that is so relatable in our universal quest for love. The lyric in the song goes, "...don't want no baby who plays with his toys, tired of cute callow collage boys, sick of the worst and bored by the best I need someone to love me north south east and west. I need a man!

One is forever hopeful and continues to search for that special person with the right chemistry and a strong physical attraction.

The single, "I Need A Man," and the album "Laura Tate-Live From El Paso," has received great reviews, international attention and airplay. It's very exciting and humbling and makes all the hard work worthwhile.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the album and if you like what you hear, you can vote for both here

