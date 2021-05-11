Alice Cooper has been named as the headliner for the 2022 Monsters of Rock Cruise, which is returning next year and celebrating their 10th anniversary.
The cruise will set sail from Miami, Florida on February 9th aboard the Royal Caribbean's Freedom of the Seas. It will visit two ports (CocoCay, Bahamas and Labadee, Haiti), before returning on February 14th.
Cooper will be joined in the musical lineup for the cruise by over 35 artists including Queensryche, Cinderella's Tom Keifer, Skid Row, Lit, L.A. Guns, Kix, Winger, Michael Monroe, Great White, H.E.A.T, Loudness, Pat Travers, Y&T, Eclipse, Vixen, Rose Tattoo, Black 'N Blue, Firewind, Chris Holmes, Joel Hoekstra, Lillian Axe, Faster Pussycat, Pink Cream 69, Dangerous Toys, Killer Dwarfs, XYZ, Beasto Blanco, Electric Boys, Crazy Lixx, Little Caesar, Roxanne, Signal 13, and The Mayor of MORC - John Corabi.
Ticket sales kicked off today (May 11th). Get tickets and find more details here.
Alice Cooper Tops Album Sales Chart With 'Detroit Stories'
Alice Cooper In The Studio For 'Love It To Death' Anniversary
Alice Cooper Shares 'Paranoiac Personality' Live Video
Alice Cooper Previews Every Song From 'Detroit Stories'
Alice Cooper Streams Performance Of 'Billion Dollar Babies'
Damon Johnson (Alice Cooper, Thin Lizzy) & The Get Ready Release New Video
Alice Cooper Celebrates Birthday With 'Social Debris' Video
Alice Cooper Recruits Joe Bonamassa For 'Rock & Roll' 2020 In Review
Alice Cooper Shares New Song 'Our Love Will Change The World'
Megadeth Address David Ellefson Controversy- Metallica Collaborated On Over 10 Songs Over Zoom For New Album- Alice Cooper Leads Monsters Of Rock Cruise Lineup- more
Former Skid Row Singer Hospitalized For Liver Failure- Alex Van Halen Tributes Eddie- Chris Cornell Family Settles Lawsuit With Doctor Over His Death- Greta Van Fleet- more
Rolling Stones Announce Concert Film- Coldplay Premiere New Song In Space- Pearl Jam Launch Archive Hub- Weezer To Rock Van Weezer Album Release Show - Brad Paisley- more
Foo Fighters To Rock Late Night With Seth Meyers- Modest Mouse Return With 'We Are Between'- Death Cab For Cutie Offering Live At The Showbox For 24 Hours- Pink Floyd- more
The Aristocrats - FREEZE! Live in Europe 2020
boWsER - Whispers From the Wicker Man
Root 66: The Ladles - Springville Sessions
Metallica Collaborated On Over 10 Songs Over Zoom For New Album
Rebellion Festival Canceled For 2021, But 2022 Dates Confirmed
Gears Release 'Game' Lyric Video
Megadeth Address David Ellefson Controversy
Alice Cooper Leads Monsters Of Rock Cruise Lineup
Singled Out: Karnivool's New Day
Lindemann Share 'Home Sweet Home' Live Video
New Model Army's Justin Sullivan Shares New Song 'Unforgiven'