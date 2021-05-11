.

Alice Cooper Leads Monsters Of Rock Cruise Lineup

Michael Angulia | 05-11-2021

Alice Cooper cruise poster

Alice Cooper has been named as the headliner for the 2022 Monsters of Rock Cruise, which is returning next year and celebrating their 10th anniversary.

The cruise will set sail from Miami, Florida on February 9th aboard the Royal Caribbean's Freedom of the Seas. It will visit two ports (CocoCay, Bahamas and Labadee, Haiti), before returning on February 14th.

Cooper will be joined in the musical lineup for the cruise by over 35 artists including Queensryche, Cinderella's Tom Keifer, Skid Row, Lit, L.A. Guns, Kix, Winger, Michael Monroe, Great White, H.E.A.T, Loudness, Pat Travers, Y&T, Eclipse, Vixen, Rose Tattoo, Black 'N Blue, Firewind, Chris Holmes, Joel Hoekstra, Lillian Axe, Faster Pussycat, Pink Cream 69, Dangerous Toys, Killer Dwarfs, XYZ, Beasto Blanco, Electric Boys, Crazy Lixx, Little Caesar, Roxanne, Signal 13, and The Mayor of MORC - John Corabi.

Ticket sales kicked off today (May 11th). Get tickets and find more details here.

News > Alice Cooper

