Singled Out: Lenny The Heart's Party Animal

Lenny The Heart recently released a new single called "Party Animal" and to celebrate we asked him to tell us the story behind the track. Here is the story:
Party Animal lyrics were written in 2010 by me and my best friend (and long time music collaborator) Junyer A. We found the instrumental on a collab website and Rannan Adler let us use the instrumental exclusively after we recorded a demo and uploaded it to MySpace. Nick Littlemore of Empire of the Sun even reached out and said that he loved the song- But that was the original version.
So recently, I rewrote it after talking to Junyer and Rannan and figured it was very suitable for what was currently happening in my life/love-life. I fell head over heels for a party animal! I then took it to side 3 studios in Denver, Colorado and gave it my all. It had become my first studio single under Lenny the Heart and I'm excited to release this lyric video!
It's funny how when we were 16-17 year old kids using our imagination to write the record but it only coming to fruition nowadays. It very much is not only a song but a sort of spiritual awakening to be using the song now and performing it, for me. It's complicated being heartbroken over a person who's so deeply enamored by partying and getting messed up so often.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below
Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Poison Stadium Tour Postponed- Greta Van Fleet Rock 'Stardust Chords' In New Video- Fear Factory Share 'Fuel Injected Suicide Machine'- more
KISS Stars Slam Rock Hall For Snubbing Iron Maiden- Robert Plant Announces Saving Grace Summer Tour- Dead & Company Summer Tour- Atreyu- Music Festivals Return- more
Foo Fighters In and Iron Maiden Out At Rock Hall- Korn And Staind Announce Summer Tour- KK's Priest Unleash Hellfire Thunderbolt With New Video- New Mastodon Song- more
Megadeth Address David Ellefson Controversy- Metallica Collaborated On Over 10 Songs Over Zoom For New Album- Alice Cooper Leads Monsters Of Rock Cruise Lineup- more
The Aristocrats - FREEZE! Live in Europe 2020
boWsER - Whispers From the Wicker Man
Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Poison Stadium Tour Postponed
Metallica, Korn and Nine In Nails Lead Louder Thank Life Lineup
The Devil Wears Prada Stream New Song 'Nightfall'
Point North Release 'Nice Now' Video
Singled Out: Lenny The Heart's Party Animal
Nine Inch Nails To Headline Riot Fest 2021
Volbeat Announce Limited Edition Vinyl Release
ZZ Top's Billy F. Gibbons Releases 'My Lucky Card' Video