Chunk! No, Captain Chunk! Get 'Bitter' With New Video

Chunk! No, Captain Chunk! Have released a music video for their new single "Bitter". The track comes from the band's forthcoming album, Gone Are The Good Days," which is set to be released on July 30th.
Frontman Bertrand Poncet had this to say, "Chunk is back - FINALLY. Our last album came out six years ago. Since then, we've grown so much as individuals and as a band. We have had a lot more life experience, as humans and as musicians, to draw from.
"In addition to producing this record ourselves, we experimented with our songwriting approach and have tried new things that we cannot wait for you to hear.
"Don't worry. It still has all the old Chunk feels that you know and love - with a fresh new sound that will knock you off your feet." Watch the video below:
