Alice Cooper And Ace Frehley Announce U.S. Tour

Alice Cooper has announced that he will be returning to the road next fall for U.S. headline tour that will feature KISS legend Ace Frehley as the special guest on most of the dates.

The tour is set to kick off on September 17th in Atlantic City, NJ at the Ovation Hall at Oceans Resort and will conclude on October 23rd in Atlanta, GA at Shaky Knees Festival.

Frehley will join the tour on September 18th in Gilford, NH at the Bank of NH Pavilion and will be part of the tour until October 22nd in Tupelo, MS at the Bancorp South Arena.

Cooper had this to say about Ace joining the tour, "We've always had fun touring together and it should be a heavy rock show with Ace and a great way to get everyone back to live concerts again. It should be a great night of virtuoso guitars!"

Ace added, "I've known Alice for over 30 years. We're good friends, and we've toured together numerous times and always had a blast. Our musical roots are very similar, and the combination of our two bands make for a great event that nobody is gonna want to miss.

"Being off the road for more than a year because of the pandemic has been tough on everyone in the music industry, and I'm really looking forward to seeing all of the fans happy, healthy, and ready to rock." See the dates below:

9/17 - Atlantic City, NJ - Ovation Hall at Oceans Resort Casino (Without Ace Frehley)

9/18 - Gilford, NH - Bank of NH Pavilion

9/19 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

9/21- Boston, MA - Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

9/22 - Farmingville, NY - Long Island Community Hospital Amphitheatre at Bald Hill

9/24 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

9/25 - Detroit, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

9/27 - Youngstown, OH - Youngstown Foundation Amphitheater

9/28 - Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center

9/29 - Indianapolis, IN - Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park

10/1 - Milwaukee, WI - BMO Harris Pavilion

10/2 - St Louis, MO - Saint Louis Music Park

10/3 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheatre

10/5 - Pikeville, KY - Appalachian Wireless Arena

10/6 - Raleigh, NC - The Red Hat Amphitheater

10/7 - Charlotte, NC - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

10/9 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place

10/10 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

10/11 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

10/13 - Montgomery, AL - Montgomery Performing Arts Center

10/14 - Birmingham, AL - BJCC Concert Hall

10/18 - Sugar Land, TX - Smart Financial Centre

10/19 - Austin, TX - HEB Center

10/20 - Ft. Worth, TX - Will Rogers Auditorium

10/22 - Tupelo, MS - Bancorp South Arena

10/23 - Atlanta, GA - Shaky Knees Festival (Without Ace Frehley)



