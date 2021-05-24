Singled Out: Eric Roebuck's Need A Change

Eric Roebuck released his brand new single "Need A Change" last Friday (May 21st) and to celebrate we have asked him to tell us about the track. Here is the story:
In September 2020, we went into Jazz Cats Studio in Long Beach, CA and recorded a song I had just written. The song was inspired by those odd months during the pandemic. There was this weird feeling of monotony mixed with chaos. Usually summer is the busy season for us musicians, and, as it was winding down, the guys and I didn't have much to show. "Need a Change" came from the overall confusion that was going around at the time. I wanted the song to hit heavy, tough, epic, and dramatic. Realistic but optimistic. We kept it pretty basic. A good studio, a few dudes, a good vision, and a tape machine. We want to make music that's genuine. Music that sounds real. Last year kind of put everything into a reevaluation phase and gave me time to think about what I actually want to do. And that's it. Make music that's genuine and just hope that a couple people like it.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about Eric here
Megadeth Fire David Ellefson Amid Allegations- Greta Van Fleet Announce Strange Horizons Tour- Rammstein Expand North American Stadium Tour- Dave Grohl- KISStory- more
Motley Crue, Rob Zombie Supergroup L.A. Rats Share New Song- Wolfgang Van Halen Streaming New Song 'Mammoth'- George Strait Announce Return To Las Vegas- more
Queen's Brain May Recovering From Surgery- Metallica Mondays Returning For One Night Only- Aerosmith Reschedule 50th Anniversary Fenway Park Concert- Def Leppard- more
Metallica, Disturbed, NIN Lead Welcome To Rockville Lineup- Foo Fighters, Journey Lead Lollapalooza Lineup- Van Halen Classic Cover By Mr. Bungle- KISS- Royal Blood- more
Sites and Sounds: The Return of Festivals
Megadeth Fire David Ellefson Amid Allegations
Greta Van Fleet Announce Strange Horizons Tour
Rammstein Expand North American Stadium Tour
Dave Grohl To Co-Host The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon
KISS Preview A&E Biography: KISStory
Royal Blood Share Orchestral Version Of 'Limbo'
Stone Temple Pilots Share Early Version Of 1996 Classic
Tesla Announce New 2021 Live Dates