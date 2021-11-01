Alice Cooper Announces New U.S. Tour Dates

Alice Cooper has announced that he will returning to the road early next year for more U.S. tour dates in support of his latest album, "Detroit Stories".

The new run of shows will be kicking off on January 28th in Cincinnati, OH at the ICON Music Center and will wrap up on February 8th in Orlando, FL at Hard Rock Live.

The next day, Alice will set sail as the headliner of the 2022 Monsters of Rock Cruise, which will sail from February 9th through Valentine's Day (February 14th).

Tickets for the news shows will go sale to the general public this Friday, November 5th at 10AM local time, and a VIP pre-sale begins tomorrow, November 2nd at 10AM local time. See the dates below:

1/28 - Cincinnati, OH - ICON Music Center

1/29 -Toledo, OH - Stranahan Theater

1/31 -Wabash, IN - Honeywell Center

2/3 - Louisville, KY - Palace Theatre

2/4 - Cherokee, NC - Harrah's Cherokee Event Center

2/5 - Savannah, GA - Johnny Mercer Theatre

2/7 - Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall

2/8 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live

2/9-2/14 - At Sea - Monsters of Rock Cruise

