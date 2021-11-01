Alice Cooper Announces New U.S. Tour Dates

Alice Cooper has announced that he will returning to the road early next year for more U.S. tour dates in support of his latest album, "Detroit Stories".
The new run of shows will be kicking off on January 28th in Cincinnati, OH at the ICON Music Center and will wrap up on February 8th in Orlando, FL at Hard Rock Live.
The next day, Alice will set sail as the headliner of the 2022 Monsters of Rock Cruise, which will sail from February 9th through Valentine's Day (February 14th).
Tickets for the news shows will go sale to the general public this Friday, November 5th at 10AM local time, and a VIP pre-sale begins tomorrow, November 2nd at 10AM local time. See the dates below:
1/28 - Cincinnati, OH - ICON Music Center
1/29 -Toledo, OH - Stranahan Theater
1/31 -Wabash, IN - Honeywell Center
2/3 - Louisville, KY - Palace Theatre
2/4 - Cherokee, NC - Harrah's Cherokee Event Center
2/5 - Savannah, GA - Johnny Mercer Theatre
2/7 - Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall
2/8 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live
2/9-2/14 - At Sea - Monsters of Rock Cruise
Ace Frehley Jams With Alice Cooper
Alice Cooper and The Cult Announce UK Coheadlining Tour
Alice Cooper Joins Joe Bonamassa In Nerdville
Alice Cooper And Ace Frehley Announce U.S. Tour
Alice Cooper Leads Monsters Of Rock Cruise Lineup
Alice Cooper Tops Album Sales Chart With 'Detroit Stories'
Alice Cooper In The Studio For 'Love It To Death' Anniversary
Alice Cooper Shares 'Paranoiac Personality' Live Video
Alice Cooper Previews Every Song From 'Detroit Stories'
Radiohead Share Video For Previously Unreleased 'O.K. Computer' Era Song- Kenny Chesney Expands Stadium Tour- Alice Cooper- more
KISS Las Vegas Residency Canceled- Slash Shares Story Behind 'The River Is Rising'- Led Zeppelin- more
Rush's Alex Lifeson Streaming New Song 'Cherry Lopez Lullaby'- Metallica Share 'Frankenstein' Jam For Halloween- Led Zeppelin- more
Ozzy Osbourne Honors Lemmy With Animated 'Hellraiser' Video- AC/DC's 'Thunderstruck' Video Passes One Billion Views- more
Root 66: Billy Joe Shaver & Kinky Friedman- Dar Williams - I See Hawks in L.A.
5 Star: Joe Bonamassa - Time Clocks
Video Premiere: Jyrki 69's 'American Vampire'
Roses & Revolutions - Midnight Monsters
The Georgia Thunderbolts - Can We Get a Witness
Radiohead Share Video For Previously Unreleased 'O.K. Computer' Era Song
Kenny Chesney Expands Here And Now 2022 Stadium Tour
Alice Cooper Announces New U.S. Tour Dates
Bruce Dickinson Launching North American Tour
M. Ward Covers The Sugarcubes' 'Birthday'
Led Zeppelin In The Studio For 50th Anniversary Of Led Zeppelin IV
Former In Flames Members Launch The Halo Effect
Singled Out: Beauty School Dropout's Demons