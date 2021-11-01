Darius Rucker Announces Theater Tour

Tour poster (Image credit: EBM)

Darius Rucker has announced that he will be launching a special tour next year that will visit theaters in 12 cities across the U.S. and he will be bringing along Caylee Hammack as a special guest.

The tour is set to kick off on February 17th in Philadelphia, Pa. at The Met and will be wrapping up on April 1st in New Orleans, La. at the Saenger Theatre.

Rucker shared the following about the inspiration for the trek, "It's been a dream of mine for a while to bring our show to these beautiful theaters. Some of my favorite venue memories over the years are at places like the Apollo in New York or the Royal Albert Hall in London, as it's just a different experience when you're that close.

"With Hootie, we went straight from playing dive bars to arenas, so there are still a lot of theatres I've never had the opportunity to play. I'll just say that this tour will have a lot of firsts, even for me."

Fans can also catch Darius on television this Friday, November 5th when he will be performing his single "My Masterpiece", on Good Morning America. The track comes from his forthcoming album, which will arrive next year.

He had this to say about the song, "One of the most common questions I got asked last year was if I had picked up a new hobby during quarantine. I always answered that I was trying to learn piano, and someone asked if I was any good yet. J.T. Harding heard my response in that interview - 'I can't play piano like Ray Charles' - and knew we had to write a song around that line."





Darius Rucker Theater Tour Dates

February 17 Philadelphia, Pa. - The MetFebruary 18 Pittsburgh, Pa. - The Benedum CenterFebruary 19 Columbus, Ohio - Palace TheatreFebruary 24 Boston, Mass. - Boch Center Wang TheatreFebruary 25 New York, N.Y. - Beacon TheatreMarch 3 Milwaukee, Wis. - Riverside TheaterMarch 4 Minneapolis, Minn. - The Orpheum TheatreMarch 17 St. Louis, Mo. - The Fabulous Fox TheatreMarch 18 Indianapolis, Ind. - Murat Theatre at Old National CentreMarch 24 Chicago, Ill. - Chicago TheatreMarch 25 Detroit, Mich. - Fox TheatreApril 1 New Orleans, La. - Saenger Theatre

Related Stories

Darius Rucker Shares New Song 'My Masterpiece'

Darius Rucker Talks Guitars Including His Rockin' Flying V

Lady Antebellum and Darius Rucker Teaming For Tour

News > Darius Rucker