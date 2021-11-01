.

Darius Rucker Announces Theater Tour

Michael Angulia | 11-01-2021

Darius Rucker
Tour poster (Image credit: EBM)

Darius Rucker has announced that he will be launching a special tour next year that will visit theaters in 12 cities across the U.S. and he will be bringing along Caylee Hammack as a special guest.

The tour is set to kick off on February 17th in Philadelphia, Pa. at The Met and will be wrapping up on April 1st in New Orleans, La. at the Saenger Theatre.

Rucker shared the following about the inspiration for the trek, "It's been a dream of mine for a while to bring our show to these beautiful theaters. Some of my favorite venue memories over the years are at places like the Apollo in New York or the Royal Albert Hall in London, as it's just a different experience when you're that close.

"With Hootie, we went straight from playing dive bars to arenas, so there are still a lot of theatres I've never had the opportunity to play. I'll just say that this tour will have a lot of firsts, even for me."

Fans can also catch Darius on television this Friday, November 5th when he will be performing his single "My Masterpiece", on Good Morning America. The track comes from his forthcoming album, which will arrive next year.

He had this to say about the song, "One of the most common questions I got asked last year was if I had picked up a new hobby during quarantine. I always answered that I was trying to learn piano, and someone asked if I was any good yet. J.T. Harding heard my response in that interview - 'I can't play piano like Ray Charles' - and knew we had to write a song around that line."

Darius Rucker Theater Tour Dates


February 17 Philadelphia, Pa. - The Met
February 18 Pittsburgh, Pa. - The Benedum Center
February 19 Columbus, Ohio - Palace Theatre
February 24 Boston, Mass. - Boch Center Wang Theatre
February 25 New York, N.Y. - Beacon Theatre
March 3 Milwaukee, Wis. - Riverside Theater
March 4 Minneapolis, Minn. - The Orpheum Theatre
March 17 St. Louis, Mo. - The Fabulous Fox Theatre
March 18 Indianapolis, Ind. - Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
March 24 Chicago, Ill. - Chicago Theatre
March 25 Detroit, Mich. - Fox Theatre
April 1 New Orleans, La. - Saenger Theatre

Darius Rucker Shares New Song 'My Masterpiece'

