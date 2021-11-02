Singled Out: Mark Stein (Vanilla Fudge)'s We Are One

Vanilla Fudge legend Mark Stein is gearing up to release his debut solo album, "There's A Light" at the end of the month and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the single "We Are One". Here is the story:
Sidelined by the Covid 19 pandemic and unable to perform live with popular rock band, Vanilla Fudge, lead vocalist and keyboardist Mark Stein decided to put his down time to good use. He wanted to write and record songs about what was going on in America and the rest of the world. He saw social unrest, racial disparity, political division, violence, widespread sickness, and an entire world on the brink of an economic disaster due to the spread of a disease like no other. Yet, at the same time, Stein saw a great opportunity.
The result was Stein's new solo album, There's A Light, and with its powerful first single, "We Are One." "I knew we, as a country, had been here before," says Stein. "The great world wars; the civil rights movement of the 1960s; the natural disasters such as Katrina and Sandy; and of course, 9/11. In every case we rose together as one nation; one united force and came back stronger than we had been before. Within each person I believe there is a light; a hope; and a desire to do the right thing. My song, 'We Are One,' speaks of this unity and what I know our country and the world is capable of."
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the album here
