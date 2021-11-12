Singled Out: The Jaws Of Brooklyn's Fever

Seattle rockers The Jaws Of Brooklyn released their brand new 60s influenced garage pop track "Fever" today and to celebrate we asked Lindsay Love to tell us about the track. Here is the story:
Fever is about embracing the sides of myself that have historically been deemed "unacceptable", "unattractive", and "inappropriate" by society - especially anger - and giving myself permission to explore and express all of who I am.
With the culmination of everything that has been building in our society over the past couple years, coming to a head with COVID, I kind of snapped. I had this profound moment where I really, truly understood how deeply I've been conditioned - conditioned to never trust myself, conditioned to follow fabricated "rules" that I never agreed to but which were placed upon me only to serve as a mechanism to control and oppress. I realized all the ways in which I'd been conditioned to feel shame about my body, my actions, my intrinsic feelings or carnal desires, to feel like I am and will never be enough. I started really unraveling it all and actively rejecting it all, replacing all the shame and projections and prescribed beliefs with my own; shutting out the voice of others to really connect with my truth and wisdom and intuition, and accepting every side of me without caring how I was perceived.
Fever is really that precipice where anger meets rebellion. It's the proverbial middle finger that says "this is who I am - take it or leave it, I really could care less, but I'm done trying to tow the impossible line between 'too much' and 'not enough'. I'm done caring more about how I'm perceived than I am about being authentic and accepting all of who I am" and Fever is sort of that anthem that talks of burning it all down as a "womxn who's looking to start a fire."
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the band here
Jack White Shares Video And Announces Two New Albums- Radiohead and Epic Games Team For 'Kid A Mnesia Exhibition'- more
Korn Celebrate Album Announcement With New Video- Aerosmith Reach New Milestone With 'Toys In The Attic'- more
Staind's Aaron Lewis Unplugging For Solo Tour- KISS Look Back At 'Music From The Elder'- Hot Water Music- more
Greta Van Fleet And Rival Sons Announce North American Tour- Killswitch Engage, August Burns Red, Light the Torch Tour- more
Caught In The Act: Luke Combs Live In Chicago 2021
Appice Perdomo Project - Energy Overload
Song Premiere: Pink Fairies' 'Bugman'
Divine Horsemen - Hot Rise of an Ice Cream Phoenix
Megadeth - Unplugged in Boston