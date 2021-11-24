Of Mice & Men Share 'Echo' Visualizer

Of Mice & Men have shared a visualizer video for their brand new single "Echo". The song is the title track to their forthcoming album, which is set to hit stores on December 3rd.
Aaron Pauley had this to say, "'Echo' is a song about one's growing sensitivity to the transient nature of life, and one's awareness to the similarities between the current human experience and human experiences of the past."
The new album is comprised of the previously issued Timeless and Bloom EPs, along with the new and final Ad Infinitum EP. The EP will be released on vinyl in April 2022. Watch the visualizer video below
Of Mice & Men Share 'Fighting Gravity' Video and Announce Album
Of Mice & Men Deliver New Song 'Mosaic'
Of Mice & Men To Launching Live Streaming Series Via Twitch
Of Mice & Men Announce Festival Dates and Shares Stream Video
Ozzy Osbourne and Judas Priest Tour Postponed- AC/DC Score Three Grammy Nominations- The Eagles- NEEDTOBREATHE- more
AC/DC Classic 'Hells Bells' Covered By Red Fang- Lit Look Back At 'My Own Worst Enemy' With New Podcast- Ghost- more
Sammy Hagar Rocks Las Vegas Raiders' Halftime Show- Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Rock Late Night TV- Metallica- more
Twenty One Pilots Announce The Icy Tour- Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Do Raise The Roof With Livestream- KISS- more
Live: Welcome to Rockville Roars Into Daytona Beach
Sites and Sounds: The Allman Family Revival
Root 66: James McMurtry- Ian Jones- Tommy Womack
Caught In The Act: Luke Combs Live In Chicago 2021