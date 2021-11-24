.

Of Mice & Men Share 'Echo' Visualizer

Keavin Wiggins | 11-24-2021

Of Mice & Men have shared a visualizer video for their brand new single "Echo". The song is the title track to their forthcoming album, which is set to hit stores on December 3rd.

Aaron Pauley had this to say, "'Echo' is a song about one's growing sensitivity to the transient nature of life, and one's awareness to the similarities between the current human experience and human experiences of the past."

The new album is comprised of the previously issued Timeless and Bloom EPs, along with the new and final Ad Infinitum EP. The EP will be released on vinyl in April 2022. Watch the visualizer video below

