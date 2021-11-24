.

Singled Out: Nashville Pussy's Pillbilly Blues

Keavin Wiggins | 11-24-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Album art

Nashville Pussy just released their double live album, "Eaten Alive" and to celebrate we asked frontman Blaine Cartwright to tell us about the song "Pillbilly Blues". Here is the story:

I first heard the word 'Pillbilly' while watching a prison documentary about middle aged Kentucky women who were repeatedly caught and incarcerated for selling drugs to their friends and neighbors in the Appalachian Mountains.

They would fly to Florida to get more easily obtained prescriptions and would stock up on pills like Xanax, OxyCodone, etc. Then they'd take a greyhound back to Eastern Kentucky and West Virginia to sell them.

This gave them much needed extra income. Or, in most cases, income. When they got caught, which the often did, they would be handed a six month sentence where they spent the time playing cards with each other and shooting the sh*t until it's time to get released and start the whole process again.

Many of the women actually considered the jail time as a bit of a vacation from drunk husbands, endless chores, troublesome kids, and screaming grand babies that made up their day to day existence.

So these women's lives consisted of traveling to Florida, making money and staying high. And the worst case scenario is a few months break from the hard hillbilly reality.

Needless to say, they were all quite happy with their new found occupation.

Pillbilly!
Hell it's better than most jobs I've had.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the album here

Related Stories


Singled Out: Nashville Pussy's Pillbilly Blues

News > Nashville Pussy

advertisement
Day In Rock

Ozzy Osbourne and Judas Priest Tour Postponed- AC/DC Score Three Grammy Nominations- The Eagles- NEEDTOBREATHE- more

AC/DC Classic 'Hells Bells' Covered By Red Fang- Lit Look Back At 'My Own Worst Enemy' With New Podcast- Ghost- more

Sammy Hagar Rocks Las Vegas Raiders' Halftime Show- Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Rock Late Night TV- Metallica- more

Twenty One Pilots Announce The Icy Tour- Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Do Raise The Roof With Livestream- KISS- more

advertisement
Reviews

Live: Welcome to Rockville Roars Into Daytona Beach

Sites and Sounds: The Allman Family Revival

Root 66: James McMurtry- Ian Jones- Tommy Womack

Wesley Stace - Late Style

Caught In The Act: Luke Combs Live In Chicago 2021