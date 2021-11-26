Cavalcade Share New Song 'Dreaming About'

Cavalcade have released a brand new single called "Dreaming About". The track is the follow up to the band's previous single "Feels Like Home" (Golden Robot Records).

Lead singer Connor Duggan had this to say about the new track, "'Dreaming About' was born out of a recognition of just how much two people can learn in a relationship.

"There are frustrations and longings that come from that reflection which brings an understanding that there are things that have irreversibly changed along the way." Stream the song below:

