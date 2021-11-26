New Stars Added To Allman Family Revival Tour

Blackberry Smoke's Charlie Starr and Eric Krasno (Soulive, Lettuce) have been added to the lineup for the fifth annual Allman Family Revival tour in select markets.
The annual outing is hosted by Devon Allman and celebrate the life and music of his legendary father Gregg Allman. It will be kicking off this Saturday night, November 27th in St. Louis.
Starr and Krasno join the already impressive lineup of stars taking part including The Allman Betts Band, Robert Randolph, Donavon Frankenreiter, Lilly Hiatt, Cody and Luther Dickinson, Eric Gales, Joanne Shaw Taylor, Jimmy Hall, Lamar Williams Jr.
The Allman Family Revival will also feature Kenny Wayne Shepherd, G. Love, George Porter, Karl Denson, Marc Ford, Ivan Neville, Art Edmaiston, Beth Hart, J.D. Simo, Jessica Lynn, and Ally Venable, Samantha Fish, Alex Orbison, and Kenny Aronoff.
"Hard to believe we are in the fifth year of The Allman Family Revival shows!" says Devon, "This year is going to be bonkers! 19 cities, coast to coast in historic theaters with our beautiful, talented friends jamming all night long. Can't wait!"
The Allman Betts Band Announce Trippin' into Spring Tour
Allman Family Revival New Year's Eve Show Announced
Allman Family Revival Tour Announced
Allman Brothers Band 50th Anniversary Tribute Concert Gets Home Release
Planes Mistaken For Stars' Gared O'Donnell Dead At 44- Eddie Van Halen Tribute Earns Wolfgang His First Grammy Nomination- more
Ozzy Osbourne and Judas Priest Tour Postponed- AC/DC Score Three Grammy Nominations- The Eagles- NEEDTOBREATHE- more
AC/DC Classic 'Hells Bells' Covered By Red Fang- Lit Look Back At 'My Own Worst Enemy' With New Podcast- Ghost- more
Sammy Hagar Rocks Las Vegas Raiders' Halftime Show- Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Rock Late Night TV- Metallica- more
Live: Welcome to Rockville Roars Into Daytona Beach
Sites and Sounds: The Allman Family Revival
Root 66: James McMurtry- Ian Jones- Tommy Womack
Caught In The Act: Luke Combs Live In Chicago 2021