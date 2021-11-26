New Stars Added To Allman Family Revival Tour

Blackberry Smoke's Charlie Starr and Eric Krasno (Soulive, Lettuce) have been added to the lineup for the fifth annual Allman Family Revival tour in select markets.

The annual outing is hosted by Devon Allman and celebrate the life and music of his legendary father Gregg Allman. It will be kicking off this Saturday night, November 27th in St. Louis.

Starr and Krasno join the already impressive lineup of stars taking part including The Allman Betts Band, Robert Randolph, Donavon Frankenreiter, Lilly Hiatt, Cody and Luther Dickinson, Eric Gales, Joanne Shaw Taylor, Jimmy Hall, Lamar Williams Jr.

The Allman Family Revival will also feature Kenny Wayne Shepherd, G. Love, George Porter, Karl Denson, Marc Ford, Ivan Neville, Art Edmaiston, Beth Hart, J.D. Simo, Jessica Lynn, and Ally Venable, Samantha Fish, Alex Orbison, and Kenny Aronoff.

"Hard to believe we are in the fifth year of The Allman Family Revival shows!" says Devon, "This year is going to be bonkers! 19 cities, coast to coast in historic theaters with our beautiful, talented friends jamming all night long. Can't wait!"

2021 Allman Family Revival

11/27 - The Factory - St. Louis, MO11/29 - Majestic Theater - Dallas, TX11/30 - ACL Live at The Moody Theater - Austin, TX12/1 - Saenger Theater - New Orleans, LA12/2 - Coca-Cola Roxy - Atlanta, GA12/3 - Van Wezel PAC - Sarasota, FL12/5 - The Paramount - Huntington, NY12/7 - Orpheum Theater - Boston, MA12/8 - Beacon Theater - New York, NY12/9 - The Met - Philadelphia, PA12/10 - Fillmore - Silver Springs, MD12/11 - Michigan Theater - Ann Arbor, MI12/12 - Chicago Theater - Chicago, IL12/14 - Brady Theater - Tulsa, OK12/16 - Arizona Federal Theatre - Phoenix, AZ12/17 - Theater at Virgin Hotels - Las Vegas, NV12/18 - The Fillmore - San Francisco, CA12/19 - The Wiltern - Los Angeles, CA12/31 - Macon City Auditorium - Macon, GA

