Singled Out: Hannyta's Wildflower

17 year old UK singer-songwriter Hannyta recently released her debut single "Wildflower," and to celebrate we asked her to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

My debut single, Wildflower, literally just came to life so unexpectedly that it surprised everyone around me, my family, friends and of course my producer. Although I am a massive chatterbox I guess I must appreciate that I cannot start from Adam and Eve in a music magazine. However, there is a good reason... and not even with the "probably", that you have never heard about me. I am a very young artist, only seventeen, but I love calling myself an artist despite always adding aspiring in front of such a big word!

It all started with creating a YouTube channel, posting a few cover songs that I recorded on my phone and of course my original piano medley Highland Girl that attracted a massive following of five people and 35 views. I just turned sixteen at the time and I had this burning desire in my heart to put something really cool on my channel so mom and dad got a birthday wish and eventually they agreed to a budget friendly solution for the recordings if I were to find one. I was searching for months but all music and video production services were far too expensive. God created Adam and... lol. Anyway, if you think it is easy to impress a producer with 30 years of TV and radio experience at an audition you kind of hijacked to take a sixteen-year-old girl seriously you are wrong. I think it was my relentless optimism, enthusiasm and the "I got nothin' to lose" boldness that melted his heart to offer me the production of two covers free of charge. In a nutshell, this is how it all started and led to the birth of my artistry. For a year now I have been taking music very seriously, learning the piano, singing, songwriting, mixing and mastering in PreSonus Studio One and the whole music production process with my newly found mentor.

In terms of Wildflower, I think you guys have a vague idea about who mixed and mastered the song to radio quality production but there is definitely something to attribute to me as well. My dad loves poetry so he is usually a great help with lyrics and he came up with the Title and added a few segments to the lyrics. The song idea was mine. I watched a touching 2002 war movie called Windtalkers with Nicolas Cage and it has made a real impression on me. If you have not seen the film I think I'll be a little cheeky here and copy and paste the short description from my YouTube channel because it sums up the story behind the song really well :

"The Navajo language was an unbreakable code used by the US Navy during WWII. Despite the historical injustice that happened to the Native American Indians centuries ago the Navajos volunteered to fight for their country during the war. In the song a Navajo girl who now lives a modern life falls in love with a navy sailor and shows how proud she is for her cultural background and family. It is about the true love between these young guys and also in the modern world there is no place for a divide between people of any background."

As a good high school student I was taught to hate plagiarism even if I quote myself. Just in case you chose to look my song up on YouTube and felt the overwhelmingly cathartic desire to like and subscribe...lol. You would find me out! So what sort of song is Wildflower? Let me go back to the source code again 'cos otherwise... if you get me going here I will never finish! "Wildflower is a very positive and patriotic vibe, a lovely electric folk-pop love song with many artistic angles."

