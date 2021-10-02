United Defiance 'Change The Frequency' With New Album

(Earshot) San Francisco punks United Defiance have released their latest album 'Change The Frequency,' via Thousand Islands Records, with the vinyl release to follow in early 2022.
The new LP features guest vocals from Dave Pederson (Downway), Jason Devore (Authority Zero) and others, and is the follow-up to 2018's 'Safe At Home.
The Bay Area 5-piece plays a mix of skatepunk and melodic hardcore inspired by the iconic bands of 90's-era Fat and Epitaph. Their tight sound and high-energy live shows have seen them sharing the stage with numerous headlining acts over the years including Me First and the Gimme Gimmes, Anti-Flag, Good Riddance, Strung Out, and many others.
Appearances at the 2019 Music 4 Cancer and Red Bridge Festivals in Montreal and Quebec, respectively, led to United Defiance signing with Montreal-based label, Thousand Islands Records. Working remotely to stay productive throughout 2020, United Defiance wrote, rehearsed, and recorded Change the Frequency as well as staying engaged with fans via two Live Stream events on Facebook with Takeover Live in Southern California.
United Defiance looks forward to hitting the road again, seeing old friends, and making new ones. They cordially invite you to join them for some tasty, tasty punk rock.
Upcoming shows:
10/7- El Corazon (Fun house) Seattle WA
10/8- Airport Tavern- Tacoma WA
10/9- TBA- Portland Or
12/10- The Cornerstone- Berkeley CA(Authority Zero)
12/11- The Catalyst- Santa Cruz CA ( Authority Zero)
Stream the "Sing With Me" music video below:
David Lee Roth Retiring From Music- Matt Sorum Wanted To Be Part Of Guns N' Roses Reunion- Ghost- Mastodon- more
AC/DC 'Through The Mists Of Time' Video- Mark Hoppus Is Cancer Free- Rolling Stones Share Previously Unreleased Song- more
Judas Priest's Faulkner Has Emergency Heart Surgery- John Mellencamp and Bruce Springsteen Duet On 'Wasted Days'- more
Judas Priest Tour Postponed After Guitarist Hospitalized- David Lee Roth Kicking Off Residency- Rolling Stones- more
Caught In The Act: Alice Cooper and Ace Frehley Live In Chicago
Willie Nile - The Day the Earth Stood Still
Battle of the Band: Laura Nyro
Caught In The Act: Judas Priest Live 2021
Road Trip: United Arab Emirates: Dubai by Day
David Lee Roth Retiring From Music Following Las Vegas Shows
Matt Sorum Wanted To Be Part Of Guns N' Roses Reunion
Asking Alexandria Premiere 'Never Gonna Learn' Video
Circle Jerks' Zander Schloss Shares 'Song About Songs'
Randy Travis To Receive CMT Artist Of A Lifetime Award
Kiefer Sutherland Shares 'Bloor Street' Video
Wage War Deliver 'Manic' Music Video
Our Darkest Days Recruit Steve Rawles of Belvedere For 'These Fast Times'