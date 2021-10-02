United Defiance 'Change The Frequency' With New Album

(Earshot) San Francisco punks United Defiance have released their latest album 'Change The Frequency,' via Thousand Islands Records, with the vinyl release to follow in early 2022.

The new LP features guest vocals from Dave Pederson (Downway), Jason Devore (Authority Zero) and others, and is the follow-up to 2018's 'Safe At Home.

The Bay Area 5-piece plays a mix of skatepunk and melodic hardcore inspired by the iconic bands of 90's-era Fat and Epitaph. Their tight sound and high-energy live shows have seen them sharing the stage with numerous headlining acts over the years including Me First and the Gimme Gimmes, Anti-Flag, Good Riddance, Strung Out, and many others.

Appearances at the 2019 Music 4 Cancer and Red Bridge Festivals in Montreal and Quebec, respectively, led to United Defiance signing with Montreal-based label, Thousand Islands Records. Working remotely to stay productive throughout 2020, United Defiance wrote, rehearsed, and recorded Change the Frequency as well as staying engaged with fans via two Live Stream events on Facebook with Takeover Live in Southern California.

United Defiance looks forward to hitting the road again, seeing old friends, and making new ones. They cordially invite you to join them for some tasty, tasty punk rock.

Upcoming shows:

10/7- El Corazon (Fun house) Seattle WA

10/8- Airport Tavern- Tacoma WA

10/9- TBA- Portland Or

12/10- The Cornerstone- Berkeley CA(Authority Zero)

12/11- The Catalyst- Santa Cruz CA ( Authority Zero)

Stream the "Sing With Me" music video below:

