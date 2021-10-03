As I Lay Dying's Nick Hipa Returns With Mire

Mire, featuring Ryan Gilsan (ex-Allegaeon, Pyrithion) and vocalist Benton Mckibbe, and former As I Lay Dying guitarist Nick Hipa, have shared a video for their new single "Refined".

Hipa had this to say, "Very stoked to share some new music from my band Mire. Ryan, Benton, and I started this journey together in 2017, with the simple desire to create stylistically unrestrained music based on mutual admiration for riff based songwriting."

"Our first single 'Refined' is out now. It's a decently pummeling tune that represents just one facet of what we've created together. I really hope you dig it, and look forward to sharing more tunes in the near future." Check out the video for the song below:

