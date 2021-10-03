Mire, featuring Ryan Gilsan (ex-Allegaeon, Pyrithion) and vocalist Benton Mckibbe, and former As I Lay Dying guitarist Nick Hipa, have shared a video for their new single "Refined".
Hipa had this to say, "Very stoked to share some new music from my band Mire. Ryan, Benton, and I started this journey together in 2017, with the simple desire to create stylistically unrestrained music based on mutual admiration for riff based songwriting."
"Our first single 'Refined' is out now. It's a decently pummeling tune that represents just one facet of what we've created together. I really hope you dig it, and look forward to sharing more tunes in the near future." Check out the video for the song below:
Wolfgang Van Halen Jams With Guns N' Roses- Metallica Cover Blacklist Project- August Burns Red Postpone Dates Due To Covid-19- more
David Lee Roth Retiring From Music- Ozzy Osbourne Recruits Jeff Beck, Clapton, Iommi For New Album- more
David Lee Roth Gets Animated For 'Lo-Rez Sunset' Video- Matt Sorum Wanted To Be Part Of Guns N' Roses Reunion- Ghost- Mastodon- more
AC/DC 'Through The Mists Of Time' Video- Mark Hoppus Is Cancer Free- Rolling Stones Share Previously Unreleased Song- more
Caught In The Act: Alice Cooper and Ace Frehley Live In Chicago
Willie Nile - The Day the Earth Stood Still
Battle of the Band: Laura Nyro
Caught In The Act: Judas Priest Live 2021
Road Trip: United Arab Emirates: Dubai by Day
Wolfgang Van Halen Jams With Guns N' Roses
Metallica Cover Blacklist Project On New Podcast Episode
August Burns Red Postpone Dates Due To Covid-19
Motley Crue Releasing Remastered 'Too Fast For Love'
Liam Gallagher Returning To Knebworth Park To Celebrate New Album
All Hail The Yeti Unleash 'Bury Your Memory' Video
Eddie Montgomery Shares 'My Son' Video
As I Lay Dying's Nick Hipa Returns With Mire