Montgomery Gentry star Eddie Montgomery has released a music video for his new single "My Son". The track comes from the country icon's forthcoming debut solo album.
Eddie will be releasing the album, entitled "Ain't No Closing Me Down", on October 29th exclusively at Walmart. The record was produced by Noah Gordon and Shannon Houchin.
Montgomery is releasing album in part as a tribute to his late music partner Troy Gentry. He shared, "Troy is with me and will always be with me. He helped me write this album.
"I got together with some of my best songwriting buddies and we wrote about life - the good, the bad, the ugly, and the party on the weekends." Check out the "My Son" video below and catch the song in the new Western film "Old Henry":
Tracy Lawrence And Eddie Montgomery Release 'Price Of Fame' Video
Wolfgang Van Halen Jams With Guns N' Roses- Metallica Cover Blacklist Project- August Burns Red Postpone Dates Due To Covid-19- more
David Lee Roth Retiring From Music- Ozzy Osbourne Recruits Jeff Beck, Clapton, Iommi For New Album- more
David Lee Roth Gets Animated For 'Lo-Rez Sunset' Video- Matt Sorum Wanted To Be Part Of Guns N' Roses Reunion- Ghost- Mastodon- more
AC/DC 'Through The Mists Of Time' Video- Mark Hoppus Is Cancer Free- Rolling Stones Share Previously Unreleased Song- more
Caught In The Act: Alice Cooper and Ace Frehley Live In Chicago
Willie Nile - The Day the Earth Stood Still
Battle of the Band: Laura Nyro
Caught In The Act: Judas Priest Live 2021
Road Trip: United Arab Emirates: Dubai by Day
Wolfgang Van Halen Jams With Guns N' Roses
Metallica Cover Blacklist Project On New Podcast Episode
August Burns Red Postpone Dates Due To Covid-19
Motley Crue Releasing Remastered 'Too Fast For Love'
Liam Gallagher Returning To Knebworth Park To Celebrate New Album
All Hail The Yeti Unleash 'Bury Your Memory' Video
Eddie Montgomery Shares 'My Son' Video
As I Lay Dying's Nick Hipa Returns With Mire